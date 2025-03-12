Systems Architect

Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-03-12


We are looking for an experienced Systems Architect to support the design and implementation of a new hypervisor solution as part of a major roll-out programme.
Role:
You will be responsible for replacing the existing firewall hypervisor with RedHat KVM / RHEL, ensuring a seamless transition and optimal system performance.
Requirements:
Minimum 5 years' experience in a similar role Expertise in RedHat and KVM (RHEL 9+) Experience with Palo Alto firewall solutions Fluent in English

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/

Arbetsplats
Eccoci

Kontakt
Galyna Daniel
galyna.daniel@eccoci.se

Jobbnummer
9218394

