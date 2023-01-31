Systems Analyst
2023-01-31
Systems Analysts are wanted for one of our clients that is located among top-tier companies in the world. The role's aim is to create, record, and manage the intricate data models and ideas of the applications in order to allow a setting where new developers may be rapidly introduced to concepts and less time is spent on describing how things really function.
Some of the tasks may include:
You will contribute to the ongoing development and upkeep of our international business solutions.
Recognize and record the business needs expressed by our stakeholders.
Create, deliver, deploy, and maintain our sophisticated, worldwide business applications (ERP system)
Participate in integrating the company into the next IT environment.
To ensure the continuous and secure delivery of the IT solution, work continuously across processes with the other teams, business processes, and systems.
Learn how to use and support interfaces to other IT systems, such as Jira, HR, SAP/PowerBI, and BO.
Required skills:
Requirements gathering and analysis
Functional design
ERP Processes
Agile development practices, backlog management, and tools
Jira and Confluence
