System Verification Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden
Embrace the electric future!
Join us in shaping the electric future of the automotive industry! If you're passionate about tackling challenges and creating world-class automotive products, then this is the place for you!
Who are we?
At Electromobility, we are dedicated to developing innovative electromobility solutions for Volvo group products. Here, you'll not only work with cutting-edge technology but also become part of an optimistic atmosphere where we highly value collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and curiosity. Electromobility plays a crucial role in reducing CO2 emissions in our environment, making it an important technology area. Charging functionality is an essential part of this system, as it contributes to creating more sustainable transport solutions.
Our scope varies from sub-system testing to complete charging performance tests and the team comprises of individuals from diverse backgrounds and experience. What unites us is the passion for verification and overcoming challenges together.
The role
Electrical vehicle development is growing very rapidly and is creating exciting opportunities for us within Product Development. Our aim is to become industry leaders in how we verify efficiently and effectively and this must also be done much faster than in traditional automotive projects.
The team you will belong to is responsible for verifying the charging system and functionality. We work in very close co-operation with system, software & hardware development teams to ensure that we together develop the best solutions for our different customers, to meet or even exceed their expectations and requirements.
The assignment includes, but is not limited to
* Plan, prepare and lead verification activities
* Develop test methods and test cases based on requirements
* Play a key role in understanding and building our backlog and ensure strong alignment with key stakeholders
* Contribute to continuously develop and improve our way of working and how we could do things even better next time, together with our development teams, simulation teams and HIL development team
Who are you?
We are searching for a person that is passionate about both electromobility and verification. You are a proactive and results-driven individual, capable of effectively prioritizing your time in an effective way to accomplish your goals. Great communication skills and a collaborative mindset are highly valued by our team. Furthermore, you are someone who continually seeks to enhance our working methods and feel passionate about innovating together with your colleagues.
Qualifications that would help you to succeed in this role
* Bachelor- or Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent
* Solid experience of functional-, electronics- and/or electromobility verification in vehicle, lab and HIL
* Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
* Experience from test automation
* Hands on experience with measurement tools such as CANalyzer and analogue measurement tools
* Experience working with functional safety and/or cyber security is highly meriting
* B-Driver's license (minimum) - if you can drive a truck that is of course even better
What is in it for you?
If you are ready to seize the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology, gain insights into our products and customer usage, and revolutionize our product verification methods. Then join us in a workplace where diversity thrives, as we believe it's the collective strength of our team.
In this inspiring environment with innovation as a drive, you'll collaborate with a team of enthusiastic engineers to enhance both your professional expertise and personal growth.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch!
Martin Norén, Group Manager - Charging Verification Mail: martin.noren@volvo.com
Last application date: 3 of April - 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6133-42330728". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Martin Norén +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8539596