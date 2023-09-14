System Test Engineer
What do Florence Nightingale, Marco Polo, Amelia Earhart, and Sherlock Holmes all have in common?
They would all be a perfect candidate to join our team as System Test Engineer.
Florence, because of her lack of respect for the status quo and willingness to constantly challenge and improve the ways we are used to.
Marco, given his courage to explore the unknown.
Amelia's uncompromising commitment and fearless decisiveness.
And Sherlock's eye for details and passion to solve problems.
But in the end of the day, we are not looking for a super-human who checks all the boxes.
What really matters is that You, our new colleague, have the right personality, mindset and complements the team with new perspectives and knowledge.
Who are we?
The System Integration & Test is probably one of the loudest teams within the Volvo Group. It's a brilliant indicator that we are having fun at work in an open-minded atmosphere.
We take great pride in our products, and we share a deep, genuine passion for Volvo and its customers and end-users.
Our passion motivates us to continuously walk the extra mile (which we are happy to do if it brings value to the products and its users).
With different backgrounds, experiences, personalities and characteristics, the team bears a strong resemblance to a Swiss army knife, and we are always looking for new components to increase our versatility.
Our not so humble ambition is to become the best automotive testers in the world, combining cutting-edge automated testing and mastering the beautiful art of manual exploratory testing.
And what do we do?
To be more precise and less Franz Kafka-ish: we manually integrate and test the software in system rigs and complete vehicles (aka Trucks).
We let machines do what they do best (repetitive testing), and we do what humans do best (creative test design) with high exploratory approach. And together with our friends around Volvo, we are part of developing the best transport solutions in the world. Period.
Who are you?
You are curious and willing to learn new things on daily basis.
You possess experience from vehicle testing and preferably know the end-users of heavy-duty trucks very well.
Your favorite movie is probably 'Smokey and the Bandit'.
But foremost, you are an awesome human being. Because in the end of the day, we are in this together. Pushing and helping each other to grow and to become better testers.
But it is vital that you are self-propelled and thrive in environments that are constantly changing. Expect that we do not have the answers, but we will be happy to find out together with you.
What does it take?
Experience from technology/product development and product testing is necessary, but an honest passion and proven record for driving change in these domains is even more important.
Truck driver's license (C or CE) and knowledge about trucks.
Fluent in written and spoken English and preferably in Swedish.
Engineering degree or equivalent experience.
Interviews will run throughout the recruitment, so don't wait to send in your application!
Starting date
Autumn 2023
For further information, please contact Sebastian Dib, Acting Group Manager System Integration and Test, sebastian.dib@volvo.com
& Karsten Heinig, GTM Product Test, karsten.heinig@volvo.com
