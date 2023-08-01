System Safety SW Engineer - Traction Battery Software
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At Research & Development, you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
Traction Battery Software (TBSW) is a part of the department Battery & Charging Controls. The department commit to deliver products with high quality and with an ownership that lays within the development teams in each Agile Release Train (ART). TBSW's main focus is to deliver a robust Battery SW platform for the next generation of hybrid and electrical vehicles.
What's in it for you?
To support the new strategy with an aggressive plan for Electrification, Volvo Cars are currently moving to in-house development of key software components of the traction battery management system. In parallel with the innovation of improved functions of the software, there are standards and best practices that we must fulfil to create a safe and reliable product, and this is where we need your experience and support.
What you'll do
We are looking for a System Safety SW Engineer to join our Battery Management System and Architecture team. The team consists of skilled engineers with deep knowledge in different areas such as System Safety, Diagnostics and SW Architecture. The team is defining the functionality and architecture of the SW, setting the framework for the SW development teams to develop and enhance the different functions of the battery.
Your contribution will be to define SW architecture and SW strategies for battery safety mechanisms according to ISO26262 part 6, by securing that the prerequisites needed for the SW development teams are in place and participate in analysis work needed to set the right requirements for the system. This includes SW architecture analysis and guiding teams to perform SW safety analysis. You will guide the development teams in these activities by assisting with your expertise in system safety.
You and your skills
We expect you to have a degree in computer science or equivalent, with experience in defining SW architecture for safety applications including architecture analysis (scheduling, execution timing) and SW safety analysis (SW FMEA, FTA, DFA). You have deep knowledge in functional safety standard ISO26262, especially SW development part 6, and you also have proven experience within this field.
Mandatory skills:
Main principles to develop and deliver SW according to ISO 26262
Defining SW architecture and performing SW architecture analysis
SW safety requirements allocated to high level SW architecture elements
Sequence diagrams, flow charts
Enterprise Architect or equivalent
Analysis of SW failures and definition of safety mechanisms for SW errors
It is meritorious if you have experience/knowledge of working within the HV-battery domain, or another part of the electrical driveline. It is also good if you are used to work in an agile/scrum environment.
Other meritorious skills:
ISO26262 system level part 4
Safety management
SW development for safety applications
SW verification for safety applications
Tools and requirement traceability
Static code analysis
Modelling and coding guidelines
Safety standards for example for safety classified microprocessors, memory, SW stack
Of course, you are also fluent in English (written and spoken).
On a personal level
You have a positive attitude and focus on possibilities rather than obstacles, and you are structured and possess good documentation skills. Since collaboration, knowledge sharing, and guiding people are key in this role it is important that you enjoy working with others in a team/cross functional environment. You are pro-active and persistent in achieving goals and know when to be flexible in order to achieve those goals.
How to learn more and apply
To apply, please submit your CV and cover letter by no later than August 14th 2023. Note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Direct any questions you may have about the position to anna.niemi@volvocars.com
or questions regarding the recruitment process to Recruiter Paulina at paulina.de.sousa.vieira@volvocars.com
.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden there vill be a delay in communication regarding this recruitment process. We will respond to any questions you may have after 14th of August Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "62178-41775436". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Paulina De Sousa Vieira 31590000 Jobbnummer
8000646