System Safety Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
Computing Infrastructure System
At the department of Computing Infrastructure System we are building a high-performance computer-in-the-car architecture designed to host software-driven functions and features in our next generation pure electric and self-driving vehicles. Volvo Cars next generation cars will have centralized computing with a core system that serve as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy applications on, instead of multiple electronic control units around the car to control individual features and systems. Our multi-node architecture includes high-performance and high-integrity systems on a chip (SoC), providing a safe and secure framework for current and future vehicles.
What you will do
You will work as a System Safety Engineer and be part of a safety team responsible for System Safety Engineering of the core system. The work includes safety analysis and risk assessment of the defined system design, covering methodologies such as FTA, FMEA and FMEDA. It also includes defining the Technical Safety Concepts for the product and identifying Technical Safety Requirements. Compliance towards ISO 26262 and working according to Volvo Cars defined system safety processes is an obvious part of the responsibility. The role requires a lot of collaboration with colleagues in the team, with other teams within Core System Platform and other parts of R&D.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you are a highly skilled System Safety Engineer with several years of experience in safety for different types of systems and solutions. You are a genuine problem solver with a positive and solution-oriented mind-set. You are known to be a team player, you are curious and have a great ability to learn.
Competence requirements and required experience:
* Good knowledge of systems engineering including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
* Good knowledge of system safety engineering practices, safety standards and product safety.
* Deep knowledge in the automotive relevant system safety standards e.g. (ISO 26262, ISO21448)
* Experience in risk assessment and analysis methodologies (HARA, FTA, FMEDA, FMEA) and processes/methods/tools for functional safety
* Experience in requirements management
* M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent
* Very good in English, both written and spoken
* Flexible, enthusiastic, methodical, analytical, and with high professional integrity
* Self-motivated and able to drive initiatives
* Excellent collaboration skills
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and can carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired premium car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people onboard. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate. People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
