System Engineer With Experience In Doors/ Linköping / Swedish

Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a System Engineer for an exciting consulting assignment in the defence industry. In this role, you will work with missile products, focusing on mechanical requirements. Security clearance (RK2) and Swedish citizenship are required for this role.
Key Responsibilities:
Work with mechanical requirements for missile products.
Participate in requirements management and system design.
Collaborate with teams across development and production.
Requirements:
Experience working with DOORS.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant technical field.
Experience in systems engineering, particularly in mechanical requirements.
Swedish citizenship.
Must pass a security clearance before starting.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
&contact me at +46760294155
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
