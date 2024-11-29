System Engineer to ICA Sweden
2024-11-29
Are you a passionate developer eager to make an impact in the retail industry? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where collaboration and cutting-edge technology come together? If so, we want you to be part of our team!
About the job as System Engineer
Our Merchandising team is looking for a talented Application Developer to design, develop, and maintain tailored solutions that drive efficiency and innovation in wholesale operations. In this role you will be at the forefront of creating scalable, high-performance applications, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and exploring the latest technologies to shape the future of our business.
As a System Engineer with us, you will be involved in the entire development process, from understanding requirements to development and deployment. This means that you will, among other things, design and maintain custom applications for wholesale operations, ensuring they are robust, efficient, and user-friendly. You will develop, test, and implement solutions with a focus on scalability, performance, and maintainability, as well as participate in automated testing to ensure high-quality, reliable applications. You will also lead the implementation of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes to enhance productivity and support seamless deployment and operations through DevOps practices.
We are working with emerging technologies, including Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Low Code solutions, and AI.
Are you the one we are looking for?
We are looking for you who have experience in system design, development, and databases and are passionate about creating user-friendly and maintainable solutions.
You will need:
A relevant university degree in information technology, data science, system technology or similar
Experience in software development both front- and back-end, meaning experience of Java or similar language, and at least one script language
Understanding for IT-Security
English is required for this position, and Swedish will be considered a plus
In this role we are looking for you who have passion for innovation and staying ahead of technological trends, a collaborative mindset, a solution-focused approach and most of all, who thrives in challenging the status quo.
What happens now?
Apply as soon as possible, as the selection is ongoing.
The last day for applying is 2024-12-31.
With questions regarding the position, contact the recruiting manager Mohit Sharma mohit.j.sharma@ica.se
Welcome with your application!
ICA strives to reflect our customers and society and therefore strives to hire people with different backgrounds, skills, knowledge and experience. We protect good working environment conditions with the goal of completely smoke-free workplaces. If the role requires it, you will undergo pre-employment tests, background checks and drug testing.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
