System Engineer
2025-02-03
Senzime - A global medical device company
At Senzime, our mission is to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery. We are an innovative medical device company specializing in precision-based patient monitoring solutions. We market an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph, for real-time neuromuscular blockade and recovery monitoring.
Our success is built on the strength of our team. We believe in fostering a culture of transparency, integrity and accountability, we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels heard and valued.
Join Our Team as a System Engineer!
Are you an experienced engineer with a passion for product development, testing, and documentation?
Do you want to be part of an innovative Technology team where you can lead and contribute to the development of both new and existing products?
We are looking for a talented System Engineer to join our dynamic team and help shape the future of innovative solutions.
About the Role
As a System Engineer, you will play a key role in research and development, leading and participating in the design, documentation, and testing of products.
Your responsibilities will include:
Writing specifications and developing test methods
Creating and executing verification and validation plans
Leading or participating in product care activities in collaboration with departments such as Operations, Quality, and Marketing
Coordinating with subcontractors and external test houses
Driving continuous improvements within your area of responsibility
Your Responsibilities
You willdrive change initiatives according to approved plans and budgets.
We are looking for someone with:
An MSc or equivalent degree
3-5 years of experience in development, documentation, and testing of relevant systems
Fluency in Swedish
Strong proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Excellent social and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate across departments and translate marketing/user requirements into technical solutions
What We Offer
We provide a stimulating work environment where you will have the opportunity to grow and shape the products of the future.
You will work in a dynamic and innovative organization with skilled colleagues and exciting projects.
Does this sound like the right role for you?
