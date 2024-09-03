System developer
2024-09-03
About Us:
At Rekrit AB, we specialize in connecting top-tier tech talent with leading companies that are shaping the future of their industries. Our client, a forward-thinking technology company, is looking for a talented and experienced System Developer to join their team. If you are passionate about creating innovative software solutions and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment, this opportunity is for you!
Job Summary:
As a System Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of complex software systems that drive business growth. Our client is looking for someone with strong technical expertise and a creative approach to problem-solving, who can work well both independently and as part of a team.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, test, and implement new software applications and system solutions based on business needs.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
Maintain and enhance existing software systems to improve performance, security, and functionality.
Write clean, scalable code, and conduct regular code reviews to ensure best practices.
Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing systems.
Document development processes, procedures, and guidelines to ensure system stability and performance.
Provide technical support and training to users as needed.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
A minimum of 3 years of experience in software/system development.
Proficiency in multiple programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, C#) and development frameworks.
Strong knowledge of relational databases, web technologies, and API development.
Experience working within software development lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies.
Excellent analytical skills and a detail-oriented mindset.
Preferred Qualifications:
Master's degree in a relevant field.
Experience with cloud services (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform).
Experience with projects using .NET and Angular.
Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools.
Certifications in relevant programming languages or technologies.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and skill development.
Work with innovative and leading-edge technologies.
A supportive work environment that values collaboration and work-life balance.
How to Apply:
If you are a skilled System Developer looking to take the next step in your career, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your experience and suitability for the role to hello@rekrit.com
. Applications will be accepted until the end of September.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03
