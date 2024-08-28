System Design Project Manager - Hvdc
Imagine waking up every day and being part of designing a system that is essential in creating a sustainable and reliable energy system for societies and people around the world.
Our client is committed to advancing a sustainable energy future for all. They bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories, making a real impact on our communities and society.
As a Project Manager in the HVDC System Design team, you will play a crucial role in supporting projects and tenders for HVDC System Design.You will be part of our client's HVDC System Engineering organization, responsible for the electrical design of HVDC power plants. HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power reliably and efficiently over long distances and with minimal losses, utilizing overhead lines, underground, and submarine cable systems.
As a project managerour responsibilities will include:
Managing the scope, budget, and schedule of projects and tenders while ensuring quality requirements are met.
Proactively applying project management and analytical skills to drive successful outcomes.
Serving as the interface with other departments within the HVDC organization, representing your System Design team in project and tender meetings and discussions.
Participating in technical design reviews and providing input in technical problem-solving processes.
Taking charge of the technical coordination of System Design deliveries, managing risks, and identifying opportunities to optimize time and cost while maintaining quality standards.
Your Background:
A Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, preferably Electrical Power or Electrical Engineer
Strong communication skills with meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to maintaining high standards of quality in both written and spoken communication, coupled with strong interpersonal skills
A collaborative mindset, enjoying working in diverse and multicultural teams and willing to share experiences and knowledge
Flexibility and a structured approach to problem-solving
Fluency in English and good knowledge in Swedish is required.
Knowledge aboutHVDC system design is highly desirable
Project management experience, preferably in engineering, with familiarity in managing system delivery projects or tenders. HVDC system design project management experience is an asset
We welcome candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences. While meeting all requirements is desirable, we encourage you to apply even if you don't meet all criteria. Your passion, drive, and willingness to contribute are equally valued.
