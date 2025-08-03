System Design Engineer ESS
Are you passionate about Elctromobility and want to work for environmentally friendly transport solutions. You will work in a cross-functional team responsible for developing complete Energy Storage Systems realized by hardware and software solutions.
Job description:
• Working with concept design, from early phases and throughout product development including maintenance.
• Requirement specifications, collecting and breakdown of requirements.
• Working together with technology teams and system teams to define the system design to meet the requirements.
• Balancing of the technical solution and support for verification.
• Involving in the technical decisions towards projects and suppliers and making sure that we continuously improve quality.
Experience Required:
• 5 years of experience from System design/architecture within automotive systems.
• Experience from development within Electrical Propulsion System.
• Experience of battery technologies/systems within the application of electric vehicles.
• Min. 3 years of experience from design within Energy Storage Systems.
• Good understanding of how Battery Packs building blocks and system attributes influence battery & vehicle system.
• Experience in defining requirement and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solution.
• Master degree in Mechatronics, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar.
• Master of Science in control systems, mechatronics, electrical engineering, signal processing, or engineering physics.
• Strong aptitude in abstract thinking, rigorous mathematical modeling, system theoretic analysis, and model-based control design.
• High proficiency in MATLAB and Simulink based modelling/analysis.
• Some experience with embedded software development for control applications.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
• 5+ years of experience from Embedded software development design & development
• Knowledge of TargetLink, C/C++, Embedded SW/HW, Control Theory, HIL, driver license C/D, CAN, LIN, ISO 26262, J1939, AUTOSAR, Systems Engineering.
Any experience with electro-thermal and ageing dynamics of Lithium-ion batteries along with battery state estimation and control algorithms will be meritorious.
Personal Skills:
We believe you are a driven team player that loves to develop system designs with the customer in focus. Since the area is in an early phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment. You have a broad knowledge and experience of both Electrical and Mechanical development. Confident in leading system solution towards suppliers and product teams. We also believe that you feel comfortable of owning and taking responsibility of your system. Fluent in English both spoken and written. You have excellent communicational skills and enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing. You are self-motivated, curious and passionate about innovation.
