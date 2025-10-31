System Configuration - Senior Engineer
2025-10-31
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain NG SOM Engineering Flow.
Develop the SOM platform with respect to the reference architecture.
Micro SCADA HMI.
Gateway Solutions - MSX/RTU based solutions.
Communication interfaces of entire SOM scope (IEC61850, SNMP, IEC104, MODBUS, etc.).
Implement secured communication protocols.
Develop and implement PQ specific implementations.
Collaborate with the PGGA team.
Maintain the backlog for PGGA and other vendor CRs and Bugs.
Handle Bugs/CRs towards the SOM platform from application teams.
Manage lifecycle management.
Requirements:
Proficiency in SCADA systems, particularly MicroSCADA.
Strong understanding of communication protocols (IEC61850, SNMP, IEC104, MODBUS, OPC-UA).
Experience with gateway solutions and RTU-based systems.
Knowledge of secured communication protocols and cybersecurity measures.
Analytical skills for troubleshooting and problem-solving.
Substation project management experience, including backlog and lifecycle management.
Strong teamwork and collaboration skills.
Adaptability to new technologies and evolving project requirements
English mandatory, Swedish is preferred but not mandatory
Location: 2-3 day/week on-site in Västerås needed, remote work will be in dialogue with hiring manager. What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
