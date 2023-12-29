System Architect
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-12-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an EE System Architect for our client in the automotive industry.
Work Description:
You will keep the technical roadmap together for the development of functionalities & services according to the platform strategies and roadmaps
• Bring the system view to the teams , explain the context and the reference architecture,
• Provide design principles and guidelines
• Participate to the architect community to align design strategies and mature bigger architectural steps
• Contribute actively in developing the system concept solution, facilitate discussions and reviews with the other architects
• Support the product managers and product owners with guidence
Experience required:
• You have a M.Sc. degree in IT, Computer Science, Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Strong experience in embedded E&E systems, preferably in the automotive industry
• 5+ years experience in systems engineering and architecture
• Experience of Function development and software development in a real-time embedded system
Skills required:
• Good understanding of the overall product development flow and product lifecycle in a complex global environment
• Good knowledge of modern architectural design principles and patterns
• Knowledge of Automotive standards and practices related to Functional Safety and Cyber-Security
• Skiiled in onboard communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, diagnostic protocol, SOME/IP etc.)
• skilled in SW platforms such as Classic and Adaptive Autosar, Linux, Automotive Android
Personal qualities
• Excellent communication and leadership skills
• Solution-oriented mindset with a holistic and system view
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Ability to abstract, conceptualize and solve multidisciplinary problems
• You easily collaborate with others.
• Used to work in a fast phase global environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "System Architect". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8359468