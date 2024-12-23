System Analyst/solution architect CAD/PLM
2024-12-23
Do you thrive in an outgoing and friendly atmosphere, are unpretentious and happy to share your skills with your colleagues? Then this may be the right opportunity for you!
What we offer
You will be part of a cross-functional development team that works with IT development and support for Scania both locally and globally. We work closely with our customers and throughout the system development process, from concept development to implementation and production. The team is responsible for both projects and management of current and future IT services that will support Scania's Processes.
We offer an inspiring workplace, in a diverse team that is proud of our differences and that have great respect for the individual. With us you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What you will do
As a system analyst/solution architect you will be working to transform business needs into realizable requirements into our CAD/PLM platform. In order to capture the business needs for IT systems, you will be involved all the way from requirement setting to carrying out testing, and for that you need architectural understanding. You will also be a key player when it comes to pursuing the improvement work for our internal processes. We have currently many challenging and interesting projects ongoing such as;
• Replacing the existing CAD/PLM platform based on Catia V5/Enovia V5 with Catia V6/3DExperience that will support us in having a digital thread/digital twin and being more data driven.
• Integration of brands within the TRATON group (SCANIA/MAN/VW truck & bus/Navistar) to a common way of working with CAD/PLM.
• Setting up the process and IT solutions for supporting business in China.
Your skills
In this position we are looking for someone that can be part of the team that defines and implements the future access model for the TRATON CAD/PLM environment.
You are solution-oriented, analytical and you share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues in a natural way.
Furthermore, we believe you have;
• Broad knowledge of the CAD/PLM domain and preferably in large organizations in a global context.
• Experience of setting up security mechanism in PLM systems
• Experience with scripting languages such as Python, Perl, or Shell scripting
• Knowledge of active directory is benifical
• Ability to communicate with stakeholders on different levels within the company
• Experience in SAFE and Agile way of working is beneficial but not essential
• A degree in computer science or mechanical Engineering is credited but not essential.
• Fluency in English.
Application
Kindly apply with CV and Cover Letter as soon as possible, but no later than 15th of May 2024. For more information please contact Mikael Granhed, Hiring Manager, +46707455486. Note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
