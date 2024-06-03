SW test developer for embedded systems
2024-06-03
Are you ready for new challenges and want to be a part of developing our test organization in close collaboration with function developers for sustainable, secure and safe transports?
This is us
The group consists of test developers, scrum master, product owner, system test leader and a manager. The strength of the team is that we have many skilled members with long experience within different areas. We have a good atmosphere and we want to foster a climate where we feel confident in giving feedback to everyone and know each other well enough to do this. We believe that good cooperation and a sense of appreciation is key to feeling joy at the workplace. We value having good communication and also have a strong ambition to continuously improve the way we work and the quality of our deliveries.
We offer
Plenty of intellectual challenges if you are motivated by working with an analytical solution oriented mindset.
Many varying work tasks that require good collaboration abilities within the entire development chain as all SW for the powertrain is developed in-house at Scania.
We work in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows.
Your development potentials are many. We can provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Depending on your interest there are possibilities of becoming expert within the technical area of test development or programming in Python. If you want to work with leadership in a technical area there are also roles within the organization for planning and securing our deliveries within the organization.
Your tasks
As a Test Developer, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the software in the powertrain control system by defining the way the software is to be tested. Another important aspect is that we use different test environments such as bench setup, HIL (Hardware In the Loop), and vehicles and we try new methods and ideas to constantly find better ways to verify the products of the future.
Some of your typical work tasks will be..
Analyze new requirements and functionality and use test techniques to develop system test cases (both automated and manual).
Execute the regression test cases in bench or HIL rig and document test results and deviations.
Review of specifications and functional safety (ISO26262) requirements and cybersecurity (UNECE R155 & R156) requirements from a test perspective.
Work with continuous improvements.
This is you
You have an ability to quickly familiarize yourself with advanced problems with a willingness to find creative solutions together with your colleagues. You are therefore a team player who takes responsibility and drives to develop yourself and your team. You should also be methodical and have great analytical skills.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, or equivalent.
You have experience in test development and test execution. If you have ISTQB certificate it is a merit. Also experience in automated test environments such as HIL is a merit.
You have experience in Python and know C programming.
You have a driver's license for a car. If you have a C & CE driving license it is a merit.
You write and speak fluently in English.
Experience and interest in vehicles, software development, system testing, or engine development are also highly meritorious.
Scania offer
Benefits such as free training at Scania's own health centre Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact:
Fadi Hanna, Head of System Test Engine, safety, security and after treatment. fadi.hanna@scania.com
, 08-553 51157
Application
Your application should include a CV & personal letter. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-06-16. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
