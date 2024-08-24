Sustainability Specialist To Enercon In Malmö
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Malmö Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Malmö
2024-08-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly motivated Sustainability Specialist to join our team. This position will play a pivotal role in defining and driving various sustainability and related compliance programs across our worldwide operations, as well as reporting on our sustainability efforts.
We are open to fill this position in Malmö where we have our Nordic head office.
Your tasks:
Actively participate in the implementation of a holistic, company-wide sustainability strategy and implementation of roadmaps
Collaborate in the development and implementation of processes and structures to secure efficient CSRD reporting, with focus on supporting various departments in the elaboration of reporting methodologies, coordinate the collection of CSRD key figures in close cooperation with the specialist departments as well as support establishing reliable processes to ensure data quality for auditing and authenticating sustainability data; steer elaboration of upcoming CSRD reports
Monitor and analyze sustainability-related regulations, trends as well as activities of competitors and other stakeholder groups, benchmark data and derive actionable recommendations
Participate in cross-functional and international teams and working groups to ensure successful implementation and integration of sustainability initiatives across the organization
Prepare communications for various internal and external target groups and liaison with corporate communications and other internal stakeholders including global sustainability network
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have a thorough understanding of current and emerging regulations, a strong interest for communication and working collaboratively with different departments - but above all - be passionate about all aspects of sustainability.
Interested in actively shaping the sustainability journey, all while working for the global energy transition?
We would like you to have;
Degree in sustainability or business administration, preferably in the field of energy, climate change or environment, and relevant professional experience in the field of energy, carbon accounting, auditing or consulting
Familiarity with reporting standards and frameworks (e.g. CSRD, ESRS, GRI, etc.)
Strong project management skills, including the ability to prioritize tasks, manage deadlines, and lead cross-functional initiatives, in a collaborative environment with an emphasis both on teamwork and individual accountability
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Preferably international work experience and intercultural awareness
Highly articulate with excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, German skills are advantageous
Willingness to travel to the headquarters in Northern Germany
Excellent computer skills are a requirement as well as driving license (B)
About ENERCON
ENERCON has been one of the technology leader in the wind power sector for 40 years. As the first manufacturer of wind turbines, the company used a gearless drive concept that is a characteristic of all ENERCON wind turbines.
ENERCON is also at the forefront in other areas, such as rotor blade design, control technology, grid connection technology and with its wide range of technology new developments, proves its innovative strenght time and again.
Innovative ideas are the hallmark of our success and move us on. We are passionate about realizing wind energy projects across the globe and meeting tomorrow 's energy technology challenges. You and your engagement can make a contricution to shape the future of renvewable energies.
Application
We work with ongoing selection and look forward to receive your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-09-03.
You attach your CV and personal letter by pressing "Apply for the job." Please not that we are unfortunately unable to handle applications via mail.
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the recruiting manage at laura.notholt@enercon.de
or phone +49 171 5281 181. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Enercon Gmbh Germany Filial Jobbnummer
8859751