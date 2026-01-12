Sustainability Specialist
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a proactive and structured Sustainability Specialist to support sustainability, compliance, and product stewardship initiatives within an engineering-driven organization. You will work in a cross-functional setting, turning complex data into actionable insights and helping teams establish scalable ways of working related to environmental performance and compliance.
Job DescriptionPlan, coordinate, and communicate Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) across the organization.
Prepare and present progress updates related to LCA/EPD in a recurring internal forum, in close collaboration with internal modelling experts.
Drive additional data collection as datasets are consumed, collaborating with hardware engineering teams and leveraging external data sources/tools (e.g., Accuris) to close information gaps.
Design and implement a standardized REACH reporting template to streamline compliance documentation.
Develop and maintain a certificate management approach for product and material certifications, including tracking renewals and initiating renewal activities proactively.
RequirementsExperience working with LCA/EPD processes, sustainability reporting, or environmental compliance.
Familiarity with REACH, material compliance, and/or product certification frameworks.
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with engineering and cross-functional stakeholders.
Structured and self-driven approach, with the ability to manage multiple parallel workstreams.
Nice to haveExperience using Accuris (or similar external data tools).
Application
