Sustainability Platform Manager - Sustainable Investments
2024-11-13
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup, supporting private equity clients in their sustainability journey? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase, and we're looking for new talent to join our Sustainable Investments team.
About Position GreenAt Position Green, we bring together leading experts in ESG strategy, communication, and software to help businesses accelerate their sustainability agendas. Our integrated offering spans environmental, social, and governance domains, covering strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning, and executive training.
With 700+ clients and over 350 employees across 10 locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux, and the UK, Position Green is rapidly expanding. You'll become a pivotal member of our team, working alongside bright, like-minded colleagues with diverse expertise and backgrounds. We value a non-formal work environment and an uplifting team culture. At Position Green, we embrace giving and receiving feedback, exploring new ideas, and pushing the boundaries of sustainability solutions.
About the Role
In the role of Sustainability Platform Manager, you will have the main responsibility for helping our customers get the most value out of our platform and is responsible for the overall satisfaction of the customer and its growth and transformation journey. To be able to achieve this, you work closely with both the product and the customer. You will work with customers within private equity and private markets. Reporting to our Sustainable Investments Team Lead, you will play a key role in driving client success from day one.As a Sustainability Platform Manager, you will mainly:
Build and maintain strong and long-lasting customer relationships by working proactively with our customers within private equity and private markets.
Provide guidance on sustainability-related matters tailored to private equity clients.
Facilitate meetings efficiently throughout the transformation process, ensuring clear communication and progress.
Continuously working with additional sales together with the Account Manager by paying attention to the customers' needs and new selling opportunities.
Be prepared to work with all existing tasks in an entrepreneurial and fast-growing company.
What Are We Looking For?To excel in this role, you should enjoy leading projects, driving initiatives, and meeting the needs of private equity clients. You can manage multiple stakeholders in a fast-paced environment and are accustomed to handling concurrent work streams.
Ideally, you bring:
Experience in project management or customer success management, preferably within a SaaS environment or private markets
Degree (BSc minimum) in a relevant field, such as business, industrial economics, sustainability, environmental studies, or similar
Knowledge within calculations of greenhouse gas emissions and emission factors
Knowledge within sustainability reporting according to common standards such as GHG Protocol, CSRD, SFDR or EDCI, especially in the context of private equity or private markets
A natural presence and gravitas that instills confidence in clients, along with the determination to push initiatives forward
Fluent in spoken and written English is a requirement, proficiency in other languages is advantageous
You're known for your positive attitude, curiosity, and sense of humor. You thrive in a collaborative environment where teamwork and a shared commitment to sustainable change drive success. As a proactive problem-solver, you enjoy understanding and delivering on clients' needs.
LocationWe believe that you are based in Malmö or Stockholm.
What's Next?If this opportunity excites you, please submit your CV. We value personal suitability highly and review applications as they come in. Don't wait too long to reach out!
Please NoteTo ensure a fair and unbiased process, we kindly ask that you refrain from attaching a cover letter. We evaluate candidates based on their CV and responses in our application form.
Recruitment ProcessOur recruitment process is designed to be thorough and fair, consisting of:
First interview (People & Culture)
Business case interview (Head of Sustainable Investments & Team Lead)
