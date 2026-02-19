Sustainability Lead - Chiesi Pharma Nordic
Do you want to work broadly with sustainability in a role where you can be both operational and strategic? Are you a driven project manager with a passion for sustainability - from reporting and certifications to community engagement and the supply chain? Then the role of Sustainability Lead at Chiesi Farmaceutici may be your next step.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Chiesi is an international, research-driven pharmaceutical company that develops innovative treatments within specialist care. The company combines scientific excellence with a strong focus on quality and long-term responsibility. In the Nordics, Chiesi has approximately 130 employees, with its head office in Stockholm.
Chiesi is now looking for a Sustainability Lead who wants to take overall responsibility for further developing and driving the sustainability agenda in the Nordic region. This is a new role with broad responsibilities, working closely with several functions such as HR, Finance, Procurement, Legal, External Communications, and Public Affairs.
The sustainability work covers a 360-degree perspective - governance, supply chain, environment, employee matters, ethics and transparency, and community engagement. You will play a central role in coordinating, developing, and following up on initiatives, both operationally and strategically.
The role is approximately 30% operational (reporting, data collection, follow-up) and the remaining time focused on project management, development, and strategy. You will not have direct reports but will lead initiatives and project groups and drive matters independently.
The position is office-based with a hybrid policy (at least two days per week in the office). Limited travel is required, approximately 1-2 trips per year within the Nordics and possibly one trip within Europe.
The planned start date is May or June 2026. The employment begins with a six-month probationary period.
What We Offer
• A visible and developing role in a company where sustainability is an integrated part of the business strategy
• The opportunity to work broadly - from sustainability reporting and legislation to supplier forums and volunteer initiatives
• A workplace characterized by psychological safety, care, and long-term thinking - "Best Place to Work"
• A comprehensive compensation package with competitive salary, bonus, and benefits that support both security and work-life balance
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As Sustainability Lead, you will, among other things:
• Be responsible for sustainability reporting in connection with annual and quarterly reporting
• Coordinate and drive certification work (e.g., ISO)
• Ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations
• Develop and follow up on supplier assessments, Code of Interdependence, and supplier forums
• Lead local sustainability initiatives and annual project teams linked to the company's "Sustainability Pathways"
• Work closely with HR on topics related to sustainable working life, employee engagement, and volunteer initiatives
• Drive topics related to ethics, transparency, and governance
• Collaborate closely with Finance, Legal, Procurement, and Communications
• Present status updates and development areas to the management team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has at least 2-5 years of experience working in sustainability, for example as a Sustainability Specialist or similar
• Has experience in sustainability reporting and preferably certification work
• Has independently led projects and feels confident in a project management role
• Holds a relevant academic degree (e.g., in sustainability, environmental studies, business, or similar)
• Has a genuine and broad interest in sustainability - not limited to environmental issues
• Is structured and detail-oriented, yet also inspiring and engaging
• Is self-driven, proactive, and comfortable taking initiative
• Thrives in a role without formal people management responsibility but with significant influence
• Has excellent written and spoken English
Experience from larger companies or regulated industries is considered an advantage. Experience from the pharmaceutical industry is not required, but we value curiosity about the industry.
