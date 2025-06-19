Sustainability Business Developer - Logistics
2025-06-19
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Why This Role?
Do you want to work at the intersection of business, sustainability, and global impact? At Scania Logistics, we go beyond moving goods - we're redesigning how transportation networks contribute to a better, fairer world.
While we lead, and will continue to lead, the way in decarbonizing logistics, we're now raising the bar on social sustainability. This role offers a unique opportunity to own, further develop and implement our global Fair Logistics agenda, shaping how thousands of transport workers - from truck drivers to ship crews - experience fairness, dignity, and safe working conditions.
If you're passionate about driving meaningful change and contributing to one of the transport industry's most ambitious sustainability transformations - this is your opportunity.
About the Team
You'll be part of a passionate and globally connected Sustainability team within Scania Logistics' Strategy & Business Development organization. Together, we lead the shift to a decarbonized, fair, and circular logistics system, supporting Scania operations across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.
Our work is focused around three strategic areas: transport decarbonization, social sustainability, and circular business. As part of the team, you will take the lead in the social sustainability domain, while collaborating closely with colleagues working on the other focus areas to ensure alignment and shared progress.
You'll contribute to building synergies across the full sustainability agenda, especially where social topics intersect with decarbonization and circularity. As we evolve toward more project-based ways of working, you will also support and participate in cross-functional initiatives that help embed social priorities into business decisions and logistics operations.
What You'll Do
Lead Scania's Fair Logistics strategy, with a strong focus on human rights in transport supply chains
Drive improvements in working conditions with our Logistics Service Providers (LSPs)
Build and implement effective processes, KPIs, roadmaps, and governance models
Collaborate across functions and geographies - internally and externally
Monitor and respond to evolving regulations, including CSRD and CSDDD
Represent Scania Logistics in internal networks and external sustainability forums
Contribute to decarbonization and circularity initiatives when needed
Lead or participate in strategic sustainability projects, especially where social, environmental, and business goals intersect
Contribute to agile ways of working within the team and across stakeholders to accelerate sustainability impact
Who You Are
You are purpose-driven, strategic, and thrive in collaborative, international environments. Ideally, you bring experience in social sustainability, but we also welcome candidates from adjacent fields who are curious, adaptable, and eager to learn.
You are structured, flexible, and ready to grow in a dynamic context.
You bring:
A university degree in sustainability, engineering, logistics, or a related field
2+ years of experience in sustainability, business development, or strategic work
Strong collaboration and communication skills
A proactive and organized way of working
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
Bonus: Proficiency in Portuguese and/or Chinese
Bonus: Experience in human rights in logistics supply chains
What We Offer
A high-impact role in one of Scania's most strategically important sustainability teams
A workplace where your voice matters - and your work makes a difference
A culture rooted in diversity, inclusion, and continuous learning
Opportunities to shape your role and advance your career within Scania
A hybrid work model, with flexibility to combine remote work and on-site collaboration at our Södertälje headquarters
The chance to work in Sweden - a global leader in sustainability and work-life balance
How to Apply
Apply via our internal career portal, Scania's public careers page, or on LinkedIn by July 6th, 2025.
For more details, please contact the Sustainability Manager in Scania Logistics: Amanda Molina Zoppas, amanda.molina.zoppas@scania.com
A background check may be conducted as part of the recruitment process. Please note: A valid work permit for Sweden is required to be eligible for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06
