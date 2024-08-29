Supplier Quality Specialist
Northvolt Ett AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-08-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Supplier Quality Specialist to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
As a Supplier Quality Specialist Responsible for coordinating the daily supplier quality activities on Northvolt production site to maintain and develop a world class supplier base.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Set up quality monitoring procedures, evaluate supplier quality performance and establish improvement plans when needed
Coordinate the charge back process with suppliers
Defining, implementing and documenting measurement methods and control
Investigate supplier quality and delivery issues to identify opportunities for improvement
Communicate with supplier regularly to address any concerns and foster an environment that facilitates continual improvement in working relationships
Maintain a supplier database and scorecards, including performance evaluations
Escalate negative supplier quality performance to SQDE
Manage the non-conformance process, develop and validate corrective actions with suppliers
Act as key contact between production quality and suppliers
Support factory quality daily operations when required
Perform other tasks assigned by superiors
Requirements
BSc or MSc degree in Physics/Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering
Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. IATF16949, ISO 9001, TQM
Knowledge of supplier quality management in relevant industry, e.g. Li-ion raw materials, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food industries
Knowledge in non-conformity management and 8D
Knowledge in developing processes, standards, procedures and documentation to support efficient Supplier Quality Management
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and results driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressured international environment
Personal success factors
Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
Passionate & purpose driven
Customer focused
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8868867