Supplier Quality Engineer
2024-11-07
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit a Supplier Quality Engineer within software to strengthen our team.
The role
The team is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards and world-class performance. We are responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts. There is now an opportunity to join the SNQ Autonomous, Safety & HMI department as an SQE in Software area.
Responsibilities
As an SQE, you have a full end-to-end ownership of your portfolio.
Your input is key to select the best suitable supplier for a sourcing award for a product.
Your work continues throughout the project to secure a quality assured project launch. After serial production start, you continue to follow and challenge our suppliers through continuous improvement work and zero default mindset.
Risk management skills are core in all three steps: sourcing, project and running production.
Example of topics you will come across is RTS (review of technical specification), Software APQP, Software PPAP, A-Spice assessment or again different kind of audits at supplier. This required you to build and develop a large network made of partners from Suppliers, Buyers, Engineering, Production Plants, Project Stakeholders, Warranty Department, etc.
The job requires frequent travels (up to 2-3 times per month during certain periods)
Knowledge/Experience
Preferred MSc or BSc in Engineering, and 5 years of technical experience needed (extensive experience and strong performance can substitute for academic degree)
Skilled in SW quality assurance, with already good knowledge of best practices of A-Spice standard.
Knowledge of specific standards and tools used in SW areas is a plus such as ISO26262 (Safety), ISO/CEI 15504 (A-Spice), ISO/SAE 21434 (Cybersecurity).
Knowledge in Electronics manufacturing and SMT production line is a plus for this position
Good knowledge and practice of automotive quality standards and tools, such as ISO/TS 16949, APQP & PPAP.
Experience from supplier quality work within automotive business is beneficial
interest in the quality area with a good knowledge of automotive quality standards.
Good English communication skills, both verbally and in writing.
Driving license B.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
