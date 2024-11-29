Supplier Manager
2024-11-29
ValueOne is looking for a Supplier Manager for a consultant assignment at our customer 's premises in the south of Sweden. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and last for a year with possibilities for extension.
ValueOne specializes in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer services in three key areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, and the development of our customers' supply chain strategies, processes, and competencies.
As a consultant at ValueOne, you'll join a professional and enterprising team of leading experts in purchasing and logistics. We offer you:
A competitive, performance-based salary.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Wellness allowance.
Personal coaching and career development advice.
Networking opportunities with experienced colleagues and supply chain professionals through regular events and lectures.
Access to world-class, tailored education and courses in Supply Chain Management through our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
In this role, you will collaborate closely with supplier management teams and supplier network to drive sourcing strategies and secure sustainable supply chains.
Main tasks:
Define, implement and manage agendas for key suppliers.
Manage sourcing, contracting and the supplier base.
Build strong stakeholder relationships across functions.
Define and monitor performance metrics for suppliers.
Contribute to early-stage planning in stakeholder projects.
Experience and Competencies
We are looking for a candidate with at least three years of experience in Supplier Management or Supply Chain Management, preferably within OEM, manufacturing, or similar industries. You should have a strong commercial mindset, excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, and a proactive, service-oriented, and solutions-focused approach to supplier relationships. Proficiency in English, both written and verbal, is required, while knowledge of Nordic or Baltic languages is an advantage. Additionally, you should be comfortable using MS Office, especially Excel, and have experience with SAP systems.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application! Please contact Per Nyberg on +46 073 152 02 78 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the position. Please note that to apply for this position, you must be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish work permit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-28
