Summer student in Cyber-Physical Systems
2025-04-24
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.This student position is hosted within the research subject Cyber-Physical Systems, which is the focus area you will be working in. Cyber-Physical Systems involve the integration of software, electronic hardware, and application architecture within connected devices and distributed systems. The research in this subject area aims to develop secure, autonomous, and scalable solutions that interact with each other and their environment-from edge devices to cloud-based infrastructure.
Duties
As a summer student employee, you will contribute to the development and testing of systems within a system-of-systems (SoS) architecture based on the Arrowhead Framework. The implementation will be carried out in Go, utilizing the mbaigo library to enable efficient and modular service-oriented design.
Qualifications
Applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree in computer science or the equivalent of three years of study in a Swedish Civilingenjör program. Strong proficiency in the Go programming language is required, along with experience in service-oriented architectures (SoA) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Familiarity with the mbaigo library is considered a merit.
Further Information
The employmeent starts from 1st of June until 31st of July. Placement Luleå. For more information about the position, please contact: Associate Professor Jan van Devente: (+46 )920-493316 jan.van.deventer@ltu.se
Union representatives
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, 0920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Application
Please apply by clicking the Apply button below and include the following documents:
• A cover letter
• A curriculum vitae (CV)
• University transcripts
Application deadline: May 7, 2025
