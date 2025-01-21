Summer Position - Account Coordinators
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Kundservicejobb / Gnosjö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Gnosjö
2025-01-21
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Customer Service Department is a part of Thule Group's Supply Chain and plays a very important role as a link between our Customers and Thule organization.
Entering and dispatching orders as well as building tight relationship with Customers is a vital part of the job. As Account Coordinator you will be in constant contact with different departments of the company, such as Sales, Demand Planning, Production Planning, Distribution, Finance, to make sure that we provide the best service in class to our Customers.
You as Account Coordinator, should have a deep commitment to deliver outstanding service to Customers, take responsibility for your tasks, excellent communication, problem solving and analytical skills. To be successful in this role, you either have a relevant degree from higher education or experience from a similar role, you enjoy working with consumer products and love to interact with others. You are fluent in Swedish/English (both speaking and writing). Students from relevant higher education programs are also welcome to apply!
We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
The contract type is temporary full-time during June-August. The position is based in Hillerstorp, Sweden. If you believe you would enjoy working in such an environment and feel that the professional tasks will be challenging, please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than March 2nd 2025.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/14". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9116510