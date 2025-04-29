Summer Job - Production Engineering
2025-04-29
Company Description
Welcome to a world where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 420,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your Contribution to Something Big
We are seeking additional staff to support us during the busy summer months. Your responsibilities will include:
Assisting the local Production Technology Department with daily tasks
Preparing for and actively participating in workshops
Executing routine administrative duties
Documenting best practices in manufacturing planning guidelines
Qualifications
What Sets You Apart
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, or a related field
Demonstrated ability to work independently and effectively communicate with others
Goal-oriented with a focus on achieving targets
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Practical technical experience; CAD proficiency is advantageous
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site. Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together Så ansöker du
