Summer Internship - Front Seat Rigg
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-02-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Welcome to explore the world of Volvo Cars by doing your summer internship with us! As a summer intern in our organization, you are supported by a supervisor who follows you during your project. All summer interns are arranged in business-critical areas and therefore you will be able to contribute to our company purpose - providing freedom to move in a safe, sustainable and personal way - from day one!
Volvo Cars has a proud heritage when it comes to safety. Our group has the responsibility to develop all airbags and steering wheels to our new cars which, over the years, has contributed a great deal to this. We are now looking for two summer interns who might be given the possibility to continue to build on this summer internship and do the master thesis during spring 2024.
What you will do
In this summer internship you investigate how to engineer a front seat rigg that will be used for static testing of different airbags located in the seat.
Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key
We are looking for you who are currently studying for a Master of science in Engineering, preferably in Automotive Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or equal.
You have no problems working independently and prefer to plan your own work. You are also a great team player.
You should be comfortable creating 3D-models in CATIA V5.
This is a summer internship for two persons to do together as you need to have a fellow student to do this with. This summer internship might lead to the possibility to continue and do your master thesis during spring 2024.
Location: The summer internship will be on site at Volvo Cars in Gothenburg.
Duration
Period for summer internship is between 1 June - 31 August 2023, max 10 weeks. And for this specific internship it will be 6 up to 8 weeks sometime in June to August excluding time for vacation. Start and end time will be discussed with recruiting manager.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like an exciting summer internship?
Selection will be ongoing during the application period, so do not hesitate to send in your application. Attach your CV and personal letter stating your interests within the given area and your thoughts and credentials. Please, write in your personal letter who you would like to do the summer internship with and both of you need to apply.
Last application date: 19th of February 2023.
Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR.
For questions about the summer internship contact, Erik Skoglund at erik.skoglund@volvocars.com
. If you have any enquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to recruiter William Östling at William.Ostling@volvocars.com
