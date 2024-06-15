Students, look here! Talent Acquisition Support at Oatly
2024-06-15
How do you solve a problem like a broken planetary food system? We have a few ideas, and oats are a prominent part of our solution. But so are you!
Our Talent Acquisition department is growing, just like our sustainability ambitions. Are you keen to put your people engagement skillset to work driving a shift to a more sustainable food system? Maybe even have some fun and develop your own skills along the way? Then you're in the right place. Keep reading, and see if it's a match for both of us. We hope so!
Why get involved with Oatly, you ask?
As someone who cares for the planet, this role would suit someone early in their career who's ready to make their mark and unleash their potential in a growing, (sustainable) brand, picking up and developing a variety of new skills to achieve amazing results as part of a sales team and company focused on driving real change to avert climate catastrophe.
In this role you will be supporting the TA team with recruiting the next Oat punks, through CV screening, setting up interviews, sourcing great people and making sure candidates have a one-of-a-kind experience when interviewing for Oatly.
You will be working with various types of roles and in different locations, both local, regional, and global roles. The role is part-time and will also include other administrative tasks.
Your focus will be:
Reviewing CVs.
Scouring for potential stars.
Leading initial interviews.
Talking with references personas.
Navigating applications and conversing with candidates.
It is a plus if you are studying HR oranother field related to behavioural science, but not a must.
Practical information:
The start will be in the middle of August 2024, and we need you to work at least 12 hours a week during the semester.Since we see this position as long-term, we hope that you graduate in 2025 or later.
WHO YOU ARE:
A lot of corporate-y words, we know! We understand that if you are early in your career, this all might not sound familiar to you. Don't let that stop you from applying -we believe in you! Besides having a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and being a quick thinker, we believe that you are a person who is eager to solve problems and enjoy a collaborative environment of change and fast growth.
We hope to see that you check the following boxes:
Authentic Passion for People: You have a genuine interest in others, with high intuition and empathy.
Supportive Nature: You enjoy supporting others.
Excellent English Communication: As we operate in a global setting, your verbal and written communication skills in English are top-notch.
Proactive and Organized: You know how to balance and prioritize various tasks, delivering results on time.
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make. As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. We want you to succeed! Good luck!
Apply no later than 30/6.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
