Student? Work part-time from home as Technical Support!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a student within the IT or tech area and have at least 2 year left on your studies? Are you looking for a role that matches your education and that offers you a flexible work situation? Right now, we are looking for a student who have the interest to grow in a role that will include technical support, customer contact, problem solving, and other interesting tasks in the IT and tech areas. Read more below!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The company: Envirotainer offers leasing services of temperature-controlled containers; mainly for the transportation of pharmaceutical products that are temperature sensitive and needs a controlled environment during transport. The Envirotainer Operations department consists of Customer Service, Logistics, Damage Control, Global Service Network and Reliability & Cold Chain Services. Together they service the logistic needs of their customers, ensuring the fully functional containers are where they are needed and when they are needed. Not only do they deliver containers, but they also help the customers plan and execute successful shipments. Envirotainer continuously strives to improve the availability of the active cold chain, going the extra mile to provide best-in-class solutions for customers. You will be a part of Envirotainer's Customer Service team, that is the first line of support, dedicated to delivering high-quality customer service to their customers. They are the one-stop call to secure and cement the customer experience from the beginning, middle, and end.
The role: Your role is to act as the liaison between the company, customers, and partners by providing product and service information and resolving any problems that their clients might face. While providing the highest level of customer service, keeping customer satisfaction at the core of every decision and behavior, Customer Service manages cases, incoming calls, e-mails, troubleshoots basic end-user issues on various software applications, hardware, network, and telecommunications systems, and provides basic desktop support. You work will include support against the customers by e-mail that are open 24/hours. Therefore, you are expected to work shifts of two weekends a month, either 00-12 or 12-00 with on-call duty. You may also occasionally work shifts during global public holidays. You will have a rolling schedule that will be decided every month, with a minimum of 4 hours paid per shift, depending on how many orders you are receiving. More information will be given during the process.
Introduction for the role will be held first quarter, daytime on site.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsible for the incoming customer cases, phone calls and e-mails
• Troubleshooting guiding for customers
• Hand over tasks to the full time staff that will help you solve the problems when the weekdays starts
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have minimum 2 years left on your education with an alignment towards IT or Tech
• Excellent English communication skills - verbal and written, as this is the language you will communicate in
• A great interest and good knowledge in IT and computers
As a person, you are:
• Flexible
• Solution oriented
• Fearless
• Take initative
Other information
• Start: february/mars
• Work extent: Part time, weekend-shifts and stand-by during global official holidays
• Location: Flexible, from home
• Other: Introduction for the role will be held first quarter, during office hours 8-17 on site
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109263". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9072770