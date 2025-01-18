Student Voice Model Evaluator
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Ready for a side job beyond the ordinary? Love music and gadgets? Here's the perfect gig for you! If you are a student with a passion for technology who are ready to turn your love for innovation and devices into a part-time job that's both fun and fulfilling - look no further! We're seeking a part-time Voice Model Evaluator.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are seeking a detail-oriented multilingual Freelance AI Voice Model Evaluator to join our team. In this part-time role, you will be responsible for listening to AI-generated voice models and assessing their quality based on clarity, naturalness, and accuracy. You will provide valuable feedback to help enhance our AI voice technology.
Role Details:
• Part-time position, requiring approximately 8 hours per month.
• Flexible working schedule, allowing you to complete tasks at your convenience, ideal for students looking for part time work.
If you're interested in contributing to the advancement of AI voice technology and have an attentive ear, we encourage you to apply.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Provide feedback on areas such as pronunciation accuracy and naturalness.
• Evaluate AI-generated voice samples for quality, including clarity, intonation, and emotional expression.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Studying a post-secondary education and has at least 1 year left of the studies
• Background/studies in linguistics
• Familiarity with IPA
• Ability to provide clear and concise feedback
• Excellent communication and listening skills
• Is fluent in spoken and written English
Bonus:
At least one second language in either Spanish, French, German, or Portuguese
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109704". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9111019