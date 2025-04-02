Strategy Analyst
2025-04-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
We are looking for a Strategy Analyst for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility for extension after that.
Position Summary
The Strategy Analyst will play a key role in coordinating the development of the corporate strategy and facilitating the Corporate Strategy Development
The assignment
1. Corporate Strategy Development:
• Support to develop and refine the corporate strategy, ensuring alignment with the company's vision and market opportunities.
• Act as the central coordinator, gathering inputs and consolidating them into a unified strategic framework.
• Support the identification and prioritization of strategic initiatives to achieve long-term corporate objectives.
2. Business Plan Coordination:
• Work closely with core teams and functional teams to develop an actionable business plan that translates the corporate strategy into achievable action items.
• Coordinate cross-functional inputs, ensuring alignment with financial, operational, and strategic priorities.
• Facilitate collaboration between Solution Units and functional teams to address dependencies and streamline implementation.
3. Support for Strategic Meetings and Material Development:
• Assist in the preparation and facilitation of quarterly review meetings, ensuring discussions are data-driven and aligned with strategic priorities.
• Provide support for other occasions requiring presentations, reports, or strategic materials, collaborating with relevant teams to ensure high-quality deliverables.
• Support the Head of Corporate Strategy in preparing regular updates and recommendations for MT discussions.
Qualifications:
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field. An advanced degree (e.g., MBA) is highly preferred.
Experience:
2-4 years of experience in management consulting, with a proven track record in strategic planning and execution.
Strong understanding of the connected mobility domain and its key trends, challenges, and opportunities.
Skills:
Strong project management skills, with the ability to coordinate multiple teams and stakeholders effectively.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to engage with senior leadership and cross-functional teams.
Analytical mindset with a focus on connecting strategic objectives to actionable plans.
Proficiency in tools such as Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint) and business collaboration platforms (e.g., Confluence, Miro).
Languages requirements: Fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
