Strategic Quality Specialist
2023-08-23
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
HV Breakers (High Voltage Breakers) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika. The unit has worldwide responsibility for the development, production and sale of high voltage breakers for both AC and DC power systems. High voltage plays an important role in reliable and energy efficient power systems.
In this role you will be working with a team of about 10 people. In the role of Strategic Quality Specialist, you will work to ensure and improve quality in production at HV Breakers in Ludvika.
Your Responsibilities:
Performing analyses, compiling reports and implementing strategies to optimize our production process
Drive a strong quality culture within department at HV Breakers
Assist in identifying, driving progress, and reporting on top quality issues.
Coordinate and support audits within the function, presenting results to the management team
Follow up on strategic initiatives, project progress, and report
Improve quality processes, strengthen collaboration between departments
Ensure proper risk management and resolutions
The role requires travelling to suppliers for solving quality issues and quality process developments
You share Hitachi Energy's fundamental values regarding safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Requirements:
You are a problem solver who enjoys working in a team as well as independently
You are analytical and structured as a person
Experience of working with quality work in production
Good knowledge or experience in manufacturing processes assessment.
Fluency in Swedish and English language, both written and spoken
Excellent communication skills, internally and in your communication with others in a multicultural environment
It is qualifying with product knowledge of High Voltage Circuit Breaker
Knowledge of tools such as 8D and DMAIC
Meritorious to have Green Belt six sigma
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by September 30! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Daniel Hellquist, daniel.hellquist@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 41107-38 39 68; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107 382 912
All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Lisa Meriläinen, lisa.merilainen@hitachienergy.com
You are welcome into a growing team where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and with what you can contribute. So, if you are interested do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements.
Work environment where all of us can be seen, respected, and belong. Let's bring Diversity 360 to life where diversity + collaboration = great innovation.
More about us
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
