Manufacturing Engineer for Project
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-03
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
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, Göteborg
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Join us!
At Volvo Construction Equipment, we're shaping the future of sustainable construction. With a strong legacy of innovation and a global presence, we develop the machines, services and solutions that build the world we live in—smarter and more responsibly. Join a team where collaboration, curiosity and care for people and the planet drive everything we do.
What you will do
Working in a team within the The Manufacturing Engineering area you will design and develop the assembly processes, line concepts and workstations that turn the factory layout into a safe, efficient and high quality production flow. Translating product and volume needs into future ready, human centric workplaces where digital tools, automation and smart standards are built in from the start.
You will be part of the team from vision to reality. That means you contribute with your expertise, but you are never limited to a narrow box or silo. As a team, we leverage the advantages of being a large company and draw on our expertise from around the globe to create the best possible solutions
You will be part of a team who are just as interested in building culture as in building a factory. The atmosphere is inclusive, collaborative and hands-on, with a clear "all hands on deck" mindset when something needs to be solved.
This project is not only about walls, lines and machines. It is about how we want to work, lead and collaborate in the future. We bring with us the strength and proven methods from across the Volvo Group, but this is also a unique opportunity to question old assumptions and design something new from the start.
Instead of traditional silos, we aim to work cross-functionally from day one. We want to build a modern, data-driven setup where digital tools, smart flows and clear decision-making help us move fast and learn continuously. We are shaping structures, processes and culture with the future in mind, an inclusive, safe and learning environment where people are encouraged to think bigger than their own role.
Who are you?
You are a driven and future focused professional who wants to be part of building a high performing factory. You have a hands-on working style and enjoy being close to the operations. A true collaborator who works well with others and builds strong relationships across functions. You are comfortable with ambiguity and thrive in a project based work environment where priorities can shift and new challenges arise.
Experience working in a global setting
Experience from excavator manufacturing
Great communication skills in both English aswell as Korean as the team is internatinoal and there will be close collabouration with our site and supplyers in Korea.
Ready for the next move?
Last application date: Sunday 14th of June Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Bolindervägen (visa karta
)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9944102