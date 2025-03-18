Strategic Account Manager
Strategic Account Manager - AstraZeneca - Örebro - 8-month consultancy assignment
Are you ready to drive commercial performance and coordinate cross-functional account plans for strategic accounts?
We are seeking a dedicated consultant to take on the role of Strategic Account Manager in Sweden. This role is pivotal in driving improved care for patients within the cardiovascular, renal and metabolism franchise area. If you are committed to making a difference and enhancing patient outcomes, we want you on our team.
Our AstraZeneca Nordic Marketing Company employs around 550 people and has offices located in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Espoo. AstraZeneca Nordic is a recognized leader in its core therapy areas and aims to improve the lives of millions of people. This is an area where you are free to be more - you are encouraged to challenge traditional ways and test your curiosity. We drive innovative science, deliver key launches, build close collaboration and partnerships within healthcare.
As a Strategic Account Manager at AstraZeneca in Sweden, you will play a pivotal role in transforming care projects and seeking out local and regional business opportunities. Providing value propositions aligned with stakeholder needs and objectives is essential, ultimately driving greater adherence to guideline-directed medical therapies. Your role will involve developing and implementing local brand operational plans through cross-functional teamwork, collecting and consolidating customer insights, and informing account plans for the brand/franchise strategy.
This is a field-based position and covers the areas of Värmland, Örebro and Sörmland.
Accountabilities:
As a Strategic Account Manager, you will be responsible for developing and implementing robust account strategies to achieve commercial targets. In this role, high-value accounts such as hospitals and supply pharmacies will be identified and prioritised, ensuring that AstraZeneca's brands are differentiated in key areas to improve market positioning.
Collaboration is key, requiring close work with the local brand team to develop tailored strategies for each account and stakeholder. Efforts will be crucial in achieving favourable brand listings, protocol inclusion, and increased brand usage through effective OMNI channel plan delivery.
Leveraging data analytics, market research, and customer insights, you will identify growth opportunities and utilise tools like Veeva to track customer interactions and forecast sales. Your ability to provide value-based selling by highlighting the clinical, economic, and patient outcomes of AstraZeneca's products will be essential.
Building and maintaining strategic partnerships within the therapeutic area ecosystem is a vital part of your role. Staying informed on industry trends, market dynamics, and healthcare policies is crucial to ensure AstraZeneca remains at the forefront of the market.
Essential Skills:
• Academic degree or equivalent in Business or Healthcare.
• Minimum 3 years in healthcare sectors or pharmaceutical industry
• Proven expertise in driving sales execution and excelling in customer-facing interactions.
• Shown project management skills and understanding of omnichannel execution.
• Data-driven insights to drive performance and innovative ways for long-term strategic fit.
• Excellent Swedish and English skills, with strong presentation and stakeholder influence abilities.
• Strong understanding of the healthcare system, pharma industry, and health economics.
• Comfortable with digital tools like remote e-detailing and Veeva-approved emails.
• Growth and adaptive approach to prioritise in a dynamic environment.
• Valid driver's license
Join us to drive strategic success and make a significant impact on the healthcare landscape.
I&D
We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration! Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we are on a journey to bring life-saving medicines to patients. Our role in contributing to decreasing mortality rates globally is clear. We shape the future by spotting scientifically led commercial opportunities and acting now to operationalise and scale them. Driven by the solutions we bring to the healthcare ecosystem, we make an impact at every step of the patient journey. Our specialised team of trusted BioPharmaceuticals experts nurtures innovation and experimentation. We thrive on energy and pace, constantly thinking big to answer new challenges. Join us in improving patient experiences and health outcomes.
Find out more:
Our social media: Follow AstraZeneca on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1603/
Inclusion & Diversity: https://careers.astrazeneca.com/inclusion-diversity
Career site: https://careers.astrazeneca.com/https://www.astrazeneca.se/
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. We welcome and consider applications to join our team from all qualified candidates, regardless of their characteristics. We comply with all applicable laws and regulations on non-discrimination in employment (and recruitment), as well as work authorisation and employment eligibility verification requirements.
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00
