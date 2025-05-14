Store Designer
2025-05-14
Job Description
We're looking for a Store Designer who combines creative thinking with technical skill to help shape the future of our physical retail spaces. If you're passionate about translating brand identity into efficient & innovative environments and want to be part of a team that values bold ideas and clear execution, this could be the right role for you.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for the entire journey of store design development, from first scope of work to final evaluation. You'll collaborate with multiple teams to deliver functional and creative design solutions, aligned with the WEEKDAY brand and our customer needs. Your work will be key in shaping spaces that create an inspiring retail experience, on brand, elevating our unique brands and products.
Key responsibilities
Design Execution: Ensuring that each store design fits within the brand concept, with attention to store category, business requirements, timelines and budget
Documentation & Visuals: Creating detailed project documentation & full drawing pack including layouts, architectural details, article count, project specific features and 3D visualizations to communicate design intent effectively
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Working closely with the full Retail Experience, Growth, External partners, local Construction, CX, Marketing and other teams to deliver projects from the initial scribble to store opening.
Project management: Follow up with local construction team and consultants to ensure execution on site matches Weekday guidelines and expectations
Post-Opening Follow-Up: Evaluating the success of your projects after launch and suggesting improvements based on feedback.
Driving development forward: Ensuring that we learn act and adapt when in comes to retail experience, concept development, ways of working and tools and systems.
Qualifications
Minimum 2 years' experience in store or retail design
Degree in architecture or interior design
Proficient in Revit, AutoCAD, and 3D visualization tools such as Rhinoceros or SketchUp.
Strong understanding of construction methods, materials, and sustainability practices
Experience managing design projects from concept to implementation
You're a creative and detail-oriented interior designer or architect with a solution-focused approach. You enjoy taking initiative and feel comfortable driving projects independently, while also appreciating the value of collaboration. With strong organisational skills, you manage complexity without losing sight of quality or deadlines. You're confident communicating with colleagues from various functions, and your curiosity and commercial mindset help you create spaces that not only look great but serve a clear purpose. You approach your work with openness, adaptability, and a drive to keep learning and improving.
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary contract with start as soon as possible for 12 months based at our Head Office in Södermalm Stockholm.
Benefits
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this Weekday based colleagues also receive
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
Inclusion & Diversity
At Weekday we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive as possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world, therefore all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
Weekday/Monki
Weekday - the youth destination for the creative generation. Built of three unique brands, Weekday, Monki and (soon) Cheap Monday, thriving of each other's strengths, to offer the multi-brand experience of the future.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Learn more about Weekday here.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion. Learn more about Monki here.
In this role you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Ready to apply? Click on the I'M INTERESTED link where you can upload your CV securely. Once we have received your application, we will keep you updated regularly about the status of your application so please look out for our email.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
Closing Date: 19/5
