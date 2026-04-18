Stena Line Graduate Programme 2026
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
You've invested years into your education. Now you want more than just a job. You want impact, responsibility, and a real start to your career.
At Stena Line, you are here to make a difference. We are looking for people who see opportunities where others see routines. People who question how things are done. People who combine business thinking with integrity and curiosity.
If you're finishing (or recently finished) a degree in supply chain management, Logistics, Business, hospitality or a related field, and you want to work at the heart of international trade and transport - let us know!
What you will experience
We connect countries and people across Europe. Behind every sailing is a chain of complex operations and logistics, commercial strategy, care and dedication. Safety, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence are not buzzwords for us. They are business critical.
As a family-owned company, we believe long-term. That applies to our vessels, our investments, and our people.
During the 18 months of the Graduate Programme you will:
Rotate across commercial functions locally and internationally
Work on projects
Build a strong international network
Develop your skills in communication, project management, and business acumen
Receive mentorship and structured support throughout
Your rotations are tailored to your strengths and our strategic priorities. We expect high performance and in return, you get trust, responsibility, and the freedom to drive real change.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you're curious about how things work - and how they can work better. You ask questions, look for the bigger picture and confidently challenge assumptions in a constructive way.
You don't wait to be told what to do - you take initiative. You're driven to make an impact, own your development and push ideas forward. You speak up, test new approaches and step outside your comfort zone to make things happen.
Qualifications:
Degree in supply chain management, Logistics, Business, hospitality or a related field
Have studied or worked abroad and are comfortable in international environments
Are motivated by complex logistics, maritime operations, and want to build a long-term career in an industry that moves the world
Challenge assumptions instead of accepting them
Have no more than two years of work experience after your degree
You must have full professional proficiency in English and be able to start in September 2026 in one of our key locations (Gothenburg, Belfast, Dublin, Riga, Gdynia, Hamburg/Rostock, or Hoek van Holland). Travel is expected within the role.
Interested?
This is a full-time 18 month temporary role within Stena Lines commercial organisation. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than 26th of April, 2026. We are having ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. To ensure the secure and structured processing of your personal data, we only accept applications submitted through our online recruitment system.
If you have any questions regarding the programme you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner at hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-122040". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825)
Emigrantvägen 20 (visa karta
)
413 27 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
9862591