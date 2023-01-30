Staff Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What is in it for you?
This role is within our Global Online Experience organization, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There is no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car. You will be an active contributor to this mission!
What you will do:
* Driving architecture decisions of our E-commerce platform and its modules.
* Helping the teams to deliver their goals by designing solution architectures that are both secure and robust.
* Actively involved in setting development guidelines and staying close to the code level.
* Representing the teams in cross-team and cross-cluster communication.
* Making sure the teams are using the best practices of the industry.
* Responsible for balancing ease of use and detail in our documentation.
* Advise the product team on technological choices.
Who you are:
You are passionate about technology and have deep experience in developing high speed and high availability distributed enterprise solutions. You have almost a decade of experience in web development and an expert in the JavaScript/Typescript languages. With experiences in modern web technologies like NextJS, ReactJS and GraphQL.
You have experience architecting, designing, and developing distributed systems using synchronous and asynchronous communication patterns. You gathered knowledge of CI/CD practices and proven yourself in designing, building, and improving deliveries on top of container orchestration platforms. You have experience in technical leadership and setting technical direction for engineering projects. Having experience in designing E-commerce is a bonus.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents receive additional compensation while on parental leave.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
Where are you going to work:
This position could be based in Gothenburg (remote work is allowed for a couple of days per week).
How to learn more and apply?
Does this sound like your next goal? Please submit your application by sending us your resume and cover letter. Please note that due to GDPR, we can't accept applications via email. For questions about the position, please contact Allen Bargi at allen.bargi@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact our Senior Tech Recruiter Rinor Alihajdaraj at rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63432-41315588". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7394917