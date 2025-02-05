Staff Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, with 50 per cent being electric cars and sold directly to customers mainly through digital channels. Join us on this exciting journey as we pioneer the driving and electrification technologies of the future.
Software development that makes a difference
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
Let's introduce ourselves
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that helps drive a step change in Volvo Cars software developer? Excellent, then we would like you to join Platform as a Staff Engineer!
We're looking for someone that will help us craft a technical architecture and strategy that spans across multiple product teams, and drive technical initiatives with our neighboring areas of Volvo Cars.
We have only just begun this journey in earnest and you'll be joining us at a time when you can really have a great impact and help us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history! This position is located out of our office in Stockholm or Gothenburg.
What you'll do
• Provide technical leadership across the developer experience domain
• Chip into the overall product vision and strategy, and advise and guide senior leaders in technical matters.
• Support work to architect, design, develop, deploy and operate services and systems that form the core of the Volvo Cars developer productivity initiatives, and beyond.
• Be a guide in your particular field and a go-to person for setting strategic directions within it.
• Be a mentor and role model for other senior engineers and leaders in the organization.
• Encourage sound engineering practices while driving our technical strategy and roadmaps.
• Be a doer and inspiring leader in the company-wide engineering community.
• Demonstrate and champion an appetite for knowledge and never stop developing as an Engineer and leader.
• Share your knowledge to help others grow by being visible and e.g. coordinate lunch-and-learns, publish your thoughts on external and internal blogs etc
Who you are
• Someone with extensive proven experience as a technical leader (formal or informal) for a large organization.
• You have probably been part of a large scale transformation in a previous company, and know-how to navigate that.
• Someone that have solid previous experience in working hands-on as a Senior Software Engineer in an agile environment, and still love doing it (when time allows).
• A person that enjoys collaborating with all levels of engineering-, product- and UX leaders to build outstanding products.
• You fully adopt a growth mindset and can encourage others to do the same.
• You get a kick out of mentoring and supporting your fellow engineers and teams, so they can grow to their full potential.
• You understand the importance of having a solution that is scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound; you care about quality and you know what it means to ship high quality code.
• You can comfortably navigate ambiguity and when required have the ability to exercise good judgment and decision-making.
• A compassionate person who understands that every individual and situation has their specific needs and can adapt your leadership style and interactions accordingly.
• Someone who likes to have fun at work and take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included.
Sounds interesting? Welcome with your application!
We'd love to receive and review your application. We welcome you to apply in English as soon as possible. Please apply through the provided link. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75972-43153637". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lovisa Ermell 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9147848