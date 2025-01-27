Ssab - Technical Discipline Manager - Mechanical
Are you a Project Manager with a mechanical engineering background and a strong determination to shape a sustainable future for our climate? If so, fantastic! We have the perfect opportunity for you. Join us on this transformative journey.
As part of the project management team, you will serve as the Technical Discipline Manager for a team of approximately 9-15 employees. You will work closely with suppliers, colleagues across various teams, internal division resources, consultants, and other stakeholders.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
This position is a line management role where you will oversee all technical project managers within mechanical engineering, piping, overhead cranes, laboratories, and related fields, including consultants. The Construction Area Project Manager (CAPM) oversees all activities within the Construction Area to ensure the project meets budget, schedule, and quality goals. They manage the construction area, make operational decisions, and escalate major issues, when necessary, while planning, executing, and completing their assigned area in alignment with project objectives. The Technical Discipline Manager leads technical efforts within their discipline, ensuring alignment with project goals, resource management, cost control, quality, safety, and risk mitigation.
As the Technical Discipline Manager in Mechanical area, your responsibilities will include ensuring all mechanical engineering aspects align with project goals, providing expertise and guidance on methodologies and best practices, and supporting procurement teams with technical insights during contract negotiations. You will act as a manager for Technical Project Managers, leading, developing, and mentoring your team to achieve excellence while assigning tasks and responsibilities based on team members' skills and project requirements.
Main responsibilities
Your responsibilities will encompass technical oversight, team and resource management, quality assurance, risk management, progress monitoring, and driving continuous improvements within your scope of work.
Facilitate seamless collaboration with other discipline leads and Construction Area Project Managers, ensuring discipline-specific deliverables meet quality standards and project specifications.
Identify potential discipline-related risks, develop mitigation strategies, and communicate them to the Project Management Office and Execution Team.
Tracking high-level progress of discipline-related tasks.
Reporting updates to Construction Area Project Managers and adjusting team activities as necessary to align with project timelines and objectives.
Identify and implement process improvements within the discipline and apply lessons learned from previous projects to enhance future performance.
You will lead a team of Technical Project Managers (both employees and consultants) who manage sub-projects within Construction Areas or handle cross-disciplinary responsibilities, such as overhead cranes, laboratories, or piping systems.
This role reports to the Director of Project Management. The position is permanent and ideally based in Luleå, with flexibility for partial remote work depending on the project phase.
About You
We are looking for an experienced leader with a strong background in managing both teams and large-scale CAPEX projects (brownfield or greenfield).
A bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering.
Demonstrated leadership skills with experience in line management and project delivery.
In-depth knowledge of project management methodologies; a formal project management certification is highly desirable.
Experience with work packaging and contractual negotiations with equipment and service vendors.
Excellent communication skills in English (company language); proficiency in Finnish or Swedish is a plus.
As an individual, you are open, curious, and team oriented. You thrive in complex projects and maintain a humble yet driven approach. Together, we succeed in creating value and achieving our goals.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5.Reference check
6. Sign
Got questions about this position?
Contact recruiting manager Thord Thorslund, Project management by e-mail- thord.thorslund@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekekte, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, by e-mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Word from your future manager
"The most exciting times in my 25-year history within SSAB. The journey to transform to fossil free steel production is groundbreaking and will have a significant impact on reducing the carbon emissions in Sweden and Finland. As a technical director in this journey, I am looking for a project manager that is driven, experienced, takes ownership of your area of responsibility and dare to take decisions to drive the project forward. You will be an important part of our growing team that has the task to take SSAB into the future." Så ansöker du
