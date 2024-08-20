Ssab - Network Specialist, It Operations Network Connectivity
2024-08-20
Do you want to be part of the transition into a fossil-free steel industry and the largest investment for decades? Do you as a Network Specialist want to get an opportunity of a lifetime, to help create the smartest, most digitized fossil-free steel factory in the world? Then you should apply for this role!
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Our team is growing and we are now searching for a Network Specialist at SSAB EMEA AB. Working with us you will belong to the Global Network Connectivity Team - consisting of Network Architects, Service Managers and Network Specialists.
The team is located across Sweden, Finland, and the US.
As a Network Specialist, you will mainly be responsible for providing technical guidance and support for our infrastructure within the Network area. Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues as needed. Interface with other teams to both manage and assist with projects or activities. Create and update documentation for the technology area and related environments.
Main responsibilities
Monitoring the performance of the Network infrastructure and taking corrective action according to the agreed service offerings.
Providing technical guidance and support to team members and stakeholders as needed.
Managing the life cycle of Network and planning for upgrades and replacements as needed.
Collaborating with the Infrastructure Architects to identify the hardware and software requirements for the organization's infrastructure.
Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues according to agreed service levels.
In cooperation with internal and external resources develop our offerings.
About You
Cisco CCNP certification or equivalent knowledge and experience in Cisco enterprise networking solutions.
Strong understanding of networking protocols and technologies.
Team-oriented and skilled in working within a collaborative environment.
Have a high understand of how to perform your work in a safe way.
Good written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills in Swedish and English.
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.
Ability to conduct research into technology area and products as required.
Ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language.
Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Besides the benefits that SSAB can offer to our employees, you will be given the chance to work closely together with the core business in a role that challenge you professionally and personally.
In this recruitment, we have the opportunity to offer co-migration service to you and your family if you move to Dalarna. Read more at
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact hiring Manager Banina Salkagic, Manager Network Connectivity.
Contact Banina via mail - banina.salkagic@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00.
Word from your future manager
"Hi, my name is Banina Salkagic and I will be your manager at the Network Connectivity team. By joining my team you will belong to a highly committed team of colleagues with a great sense of community and a global spirit. You will have a large degree of influence on your own work as well as our working methods. In everything we do, we strive to have a great work environment and always put safety first."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
