Sr. Frontend Engineer for Portfolio Brands
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are seeking a talented Senior Front-End Engineer to join our dynamic team. As a Software Engineer, you are an experienced professional who leads complex projects, mentors junior team members, and contributes to the technical direction of our organization.
In addition to the above, your role will involve:
Develop and maintain high-quality responsive web applications, ensuring seamless user experiences through collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Participate in code reviews, mentor junior developers, and foster a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing within Communities of Practice (CoP).
Contribute to architectural decisions and technical roadmap planning, ensuring alignment with business objectives and stakeholder needs.
Help the team solve technical problems quickly and ensure engineering excellence through customer centricity, rigorous testing, innovative solutions, and adherence to best practices in software development.
Work-in and follow Agile methodologies.
Learn, grow, be challenged, and have fun!
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Portfolio Brands Engineering is part of Business Tech within H&M group and supports technical development for our Portfolio Brands - COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, and ARKET. We are on a journey to implement the latest innovative solutions, offering seamless navigation, personalized recommendations, and an immersive browsing experience. We leverage advanced technologies to ensure a fast, secure, and user-friendly interface, allowing customers to explore our curated collections effortlessly. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously enhance our digital storefront and ensure that our customers experience an exceptional online shopping journey.
WHO YOU ARE
At least 5 plus years' experience working as a software engineer with strong frontend focus.
Applicable relevant qualification in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
Extensive experience in front end development, particularly with React and Typescript. Experience with NextJs is a plus.
Strong understanding of modern front-end architecture and best practices.
Proficiency in front end build tools and package managers such as Webpack, Babel, or npm.
Interest and experience in mentoring a team of developers.
Collaborate with backend, data, analytics and designer teams to create seamless user experiences.
Good knowledge of cloud platform CI/CD, Understanding of Github is must.
Working in CMS tool is desired.
Knowledge of tailwind is an advantage.
Good to have knowledge of Nodejs.
Knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG, etc.) to build inclusive and compliant web applications
Staying updated on emerging technology trends like API strategy, event-driven architecture, and cloud computing to contribute effectively to evolving technology strategies.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen eye for detail.
Fluency in English as it is the working language at H&M Group.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Maria Skolgata 83 (visa karta
)
118 53 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Floor 1 & 2 Tobaksfabriken Jobbnummer
9775278