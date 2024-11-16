Sr EDS Engineer
We are looking for Sr EDS Engineer to work in the EDS & Wiring group, to further strengthening the integration of the components in the battery systems.The team is responsible for the complete battery solution for different applications, within one of our clients in the automotive industry. As Senior EDS Engineer, you'll define and develop the electrical distribution system.
Job Description:
• Assuring mechanical and electrical integration of the EDS system from concept to maintenance.
* Ensuring component (wire, cable, busbar, connector, terminal, etc.) selection based on needed requirements and following applicable standards and guidelines.
* Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to ensure high-quality delivery.
* Coordination of engineering work cross-functionally and globally
* Follow up builds and validation activities with suppliers
* Create virtual harness models and corresponding 2D/3D drawings.
* Collaborating with a dynamic team to innovate and stay ahead in the industry.
• Occasional travels may occur a few times a year to visit suppliers
Experience & Skills Required:
* Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Electrical-/Mechatronics Engineering, or similar.
* Extensive experience in similar positions minimum 5 years
* Focus on driving continuous improvements within the team.
* Extensive experience in automotive EDS systems design (low voltage and high voltage) in collaboration with Automotive suppliers including handling sourcing scenarios.
* Good understanding of manufacturing around wire harness.
* Good experience in risk analysis, root cause analysis, DFMEA, DFA, DFS, DFM etc.
* Experience in concept designs of integration of electrical systems, including component selection.
* Skilled in project management, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality technical results through effective tracking and reporting. * You have worked for a few years in the automotive industry and a big plus if you have worked within E-mobility.
*Fluent in English both spoken & written
Personal Skills:
As a person you are a team player and a problem solver, and you drive for results. You are a quick learner, structured, and work in an organized way. You are curious and an have an interest in the new technology of electrification. You have excellent communication and collaboration skills, and like to work cross-functionally in an international environment. Så ansöker du
