Sous Chef - Basta Örebro!
2026-01-31
Dream Big - Join Basta!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 11 trattorias.
About You & The Role
This role is for a Sous Chef who takes pride in doing things properly and building strong results over time.
You will work in a structured, high-volume kitchen with clear standards. The days are busy and demanding, and the rhythm can be intense, but the satisfaction comes from keeping the kitchen running smoothly, supporting the team, and maintaining quality under pressure. Your impact is felt in how the service flows, how the team performs, and how standards are upheld every day.
Progress here doesn't come from fast titles or constant change. It comes from consistency, feedback, and taking responsibility in the daily operation. Sous Chefs who do well enjoy being a steady presence in the kitchen, coaching others, solving problems during service, and taking real ownership of execution together with the Head Chef.
If you value responsibility, clear expectations, and the feeling of finishing a service knowing the team performed well because of your leadership, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Kitchen Leadership & Operations
Support and participate in the preparation and production of all food
Ensure dishes are prepared and presented according to recipes, portioning, and quality standards
Monitor food quality during and after preparation, making adjustments when needed
Step in to lead the kitchen in the Head Chef's absence
Team Management
Support scheduling and daily coordination of kitchen staff
Assist in training and developing BOH team members according to company standards
Act as a role model in performance, teamwork, and kitchen culture
Quality, Safety & Compliance
Ensure the kitchen operates in line with health and safety regulations
Support equipment inspections and preventive maintenance routines
Financial & Administrative Responsibility
Assist with ordering and receiving food products and kitchen supplies
Help monitor waste levels and maintain strong stock control
Key Requirements
Strong leadership skills
Ability to perform consistently in a high-volume environment
Proficient financial awareness and cost understanding
Ability to build and maintain a world-class team culture
Excellent time management
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Competitive market salary + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Seasonal and permanent contracts
500 euro referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7148570-1817648". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
702 11 (visa karta
)
702 11 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9715700