Sourcing Managers Commodity Plastics Procuremen
2024-09-02
Are you attracted by working in a commercial and international environment, have a strategic and analytical mindset together with a strong technical interest and understanding? We are currently in an exciting phase, with many product development projects. We are now looking for Sourcing Managers to Commodity Plastics Procurement, who want to be part of Scania's work to deliver sustainable transport solutions.
Who are we?
We are a diverse team consisting of several groups, with employees from different backgrounds, mixed ages, genders and nationalities. We all have our own areas of responsibility, but we pride ourselves with supporting each other and sharing experiences to find the best solutions. We work together to create a climate where skills, as well as opinions, are openly shared and respected, while striving to have fun at work.
What do we offer?
Scania's corporate culture is characterised by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first. Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we invest in training and development for our employees.
The entire team is based at Scania's procurement office in Södertälje. In the modern open-plan landscape, you can work in different areas depending on the task; there are traditional desks, but also project spaces, quiet rooms and a lounge where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with your colleagues during a meeting or a break. There is also a flexibility to work from home certain days of the week.
Information about the role
The main responsibility of the commodity Sourcing Manager is to ensure the procurement to the right cost, quality and capacity of parts in running production, by independently performing activities based on Material Group strategies and aligned with the business plan and always having the sustainability aspect in mind.
Within your area of responsibility you are expected to
Manage the supply base within your segments (maintain supplier relationship, supply chain risk evaluation, market benchmark, introduce and phase out suppliers etc...)
Secure capacity at suppliers
Creates, develop and maintain Material Group strategies together with colleagues from project purchasing and supplier quality, as well as different regions and brands within TRATON group.
Align strategies and activities globally, within TRATON group or other relevant strategic alliances.
Creates and executes business plan activities and ensure business plan result
Takes an active role in ensuring the Material group concept is carried out and alignment with other important cross functions,
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with previous experience of procurement work, or other commercial work, who has a passion for business and technical development. To be successful in the role, you need to be results-oriented, analytical and have the ability to run several assignments in parallel in a structured way.
You have the ability to work long-term and proactively, to be able to improve and streamline our operations and to be able to support colleagues in the best possible way. You enjoy taking initiative, working independently and developing the role you are in. Occasionally going beyond your area of responsibility to achieve long-term and sustainable results for Scania is not something you shy away from. As a person, you are positive and contribute to good team spirit in the groups you work in, even if the pace of work is sometimes high.
As the role involves a large international network and some travel, an advanced level of English, both in writing and verbally, is mandatory, and good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage. You have a category B driver's license.
For more information
Please contact Bruno César dos Santos Procurement Manager Commodity Interior, at +46-76 719 5426 or bruno.cesar.dos.santos@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than September 27th 2024. Selection, interviews and tests may take place continuously during the recruitment process and we may perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Scania is offering
Scania's culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person, who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities for exciting career development.
As an employee, you also have access to our own commuter buses that take you to and from the City Terminal in Stockholm or Liljeholmen, directly to our facility in Södertälje every day. We also have a number of other benefits such as a company car at a favourable cost, performance bonus, lunch benefits, wellness allowance and much more.
