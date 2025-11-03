Solutions Engineer
2025-11-03
The role
At GpsGate, you'll join a growing team full of energy and collaboration. We emphasize knowledge-sharing and teamwork, so you'll work closely with talented colleagues across departments. Our customer solution engineers partner with sales teams and customers to deliver technical excellence and long-term success. You'll solve complex challenges, design customer-specific solutions, and act as a key technical contact in both project and support phases.
As part of your role, you'll also provide Level 2 and Level 3 support-investigating, troubleshooting, and resolving advanced issues. You'll help capture system or platform changes and ensure that our support guides and internal documentation stay up to date.
What you'll do
Help customers with their questions and technical issues
Handle Level 2 and Level 3 support cases, ensuring high-quality investigation and resolution
Document new findings and system updates to keep our knowledge base and support guides current
Work with customers to understand their needs and design tailored solutions
Build, test, and roll out solutions on GpsGate together with customers
Be the expert on designing reports and writing scripts using specialized business rules
Train and assist customers via phone, video calls, and workshops
Develop and maintain relationships with our larger customers from onboarding to long-term support
Act as your customers' voice and advocate for their needs with internal teams
Who you are
You're passionate about helping customers succeed and take pride in delivering robust, elegant solutions. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, enjoy teamwork, and love solving technical puzzles. You're also comfortable working across departments-bridging customers, support, and development teams.
You have:
A solution-oriented mindset with empathy for the customer
Experience in a customer-facing technical or engineering role
Strong communication skills and an ability to work with customers from diverse cultures and nationalities
A collaborative attitude and ability to work with sales, developers, and support teams
A passion for learning, technology, and customer success
Requirements
Experience handling support tickets, including Level 2/3 investigations and escalations
Ability to capture system or product changes and update internal documentation
Comfortable creating scripts and reports using JavaScript and SQL
Solid understanding of servers, operating systems, networking, and mobile communication
Fluency in both written and spoken English (Portuguese or Spanish is a plus!)
