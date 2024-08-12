Solutions Architect To Comprend
2024-08-12
With our expertise in enterprise solutions, including scalable design systems, accessibility infrastructure, data management, and more, you will help our clients' businesses thrive in today's complex digital landscape. This is a unique opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in a dynamic environment where you will actively define, implement, and promote best-practice solutions. Join us and be a part of our innovative team!
WE OFFER
Comprend is a place of belonging, where people are valued and empowered to create value. Comprend embraces diverse perspectives, bridges gaps, dares to challenge, and wins as a team. This is a full-time position based at our Helsingborg or Malmö office. You will collaborate with your colleagues across our different locations, in Sweden, Finland, Poland and the UK. We have a sustainable employer offer and a hybrid work model.
YOU WILLYou will collaborate with clients and colleagues across various markets and scopes, acting as a Technical Advisor and have both strategic and operational assignments such as developing a strategic technical vision to address business problems, design solutions and manage their implementation. Your role involves understanding client needs and objectives, participate in client consultations and provide the best solutions. You will drive and assist in creating tailored enterprise architecture strategies and work with a diverse team of developers, architects, project managers, designers, content creators and strategists. Together we create qualitative, sustainable, and profitable client projects.
Furthermore, your responsibilities include:
analyzing the existing customer environment, evaluate available technologies, assess scalability and efficiency, ensure compliance with regulations and client requirements, create designs, roadmaps and develop proof of concepts.
monitor projects, ensure stakeholders are updated and that both technical and non-technical needs are met.
primarily work with enterprise solutions for our B2B customers, e.g. global industry companies
a project could involve different technical solutions, for example end-to-end commerce solutions, customized B2B portals, innovation-fostering experimentation platforms, and advanced content management systems (CMS) and digital experience platform (DXP) for personalized content delivery, integrations to CRM, PIM, DAM etc.
contribute to agile processes, perform design and performance analysis, lead solution implementation.
provide technical leadership, oversee integration, and maintain detailed architecture documentation.
share best practices, advocate for improvements, communicate new features, foster client relationships, promote knowledge sharing, and update teams on architecture.
YOU AREWe believe you have solid experience in technically navigating complex system projects and are used to guiding and making decisions about technical solutions and architecture. You understand the principles of cutting-edge technologies and mature products to set and develop the target architecture best practices and patterns. Good knowledge in both Swedish and English is needed. You probably have experience in technologies like:
Microsoft .NET
Headless systems
CMS systems like Sitecore, Umbraco or Optimizely
Azure DevOps
CI/CD
Containerization and monitoring
Security
Experience in enterprise architecture consulting, including pre-sales activities, is an advantage. We also value e-commerce experience, as it provides insights into complex online transactional systems.
Being a person that motivates colleagues and lead by example are key success factors. You are a great collaborator and communicator, with both business and technical individuals. You should possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills, effective presentation and client-facing skills, and the ability to adapt to dynamic client needs and evolving industry trends.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
/+46730821230 or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/+46703018279 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
At Comprend, we deeply understand the complexities companies face today. By closely partnering with businesses, we solve their marketing and communication needs. We decode complexity to find solutions that influence audiences and strengthen brand perception, helping clients make decisions, act quickly, and measure results. By bridging the gap between marketing and communications, we accelerate ROI and create immediate and extraordinary results for our clients. With over 300 specialists across Sweden, Finland, Poland, and the UK, we tackle the biggest marketing and communication challenges and seek growth opportunities with our clients.
