Solution Sales Manager, Pilot Partner Distributor
2024-11-06
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. The Scania Pilot Partner aims to accelerate this shift by exploring new business opportunities, boosting sales of Zero Emission Vehicles, and finding new and smarter ways of working. This initiative offers a complementary value proposition for the early stages of the market and takes full accountability for the pilots throughout their entire life cycle.
We collaborate with the entire Scania organization to help realize solutions. We step in and take responsibility for tasks that others cannot or do not want to do, acting as a complement. Our motto is: "We shall be able to do everything required but we shall do as little as needed." The Pilot Partner already has an organization for solution development and operational support to customers, and now we are adding capabilities to act as a distributor.
Task
Coach and support our network and customers, acting as a virtual distributor with sales, pre-sales, contract management, and order2delivery capabilities. These capabilities complement and support the normal organization. Together with the team, you will be responsible for all commercial contracts that the Pilot Partner undertakes to accelerate the shift to a sustainable transport system.
Establish trust and structured methods with all stakeholders, including factory, business units, dealers, customers, transport buyers, and other stakeholders in the transport ecosystem. Ensure transparency in commercial conditions for all Pilot Partner sales throughout the entire Scania network, globally.
Profile
You are an experienced sales manager with an entrepreneurial mindset, skilled at navigating areas with many unknowns. You have a deep understanding of the Scania network and the relationships between the factory, business units, dealers, and customers. You are self-aware and remain stable in dynamic situations. You enjoy working in a team and building long-lasting relationships with various stakeholders.
You are passionate about driving the shift towards a sustainable future for Scania and have a keen interest in new technology and the business landscape. You possess a basic understanding of finance and legal contracts.
What we offer
As an employee at Scania, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include bonus, staff car, occupational pension and flexible working hours and locations which allow for a good work-life balance.
For further information
Please contact Therese Jonsson, Business director, Head of Pilot Partner Distributor, therese.jonsson@scania.com
Application
The last day of application is the 21st of November.
