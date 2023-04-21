Solution Consultant (Spanish Speaking)
At Benify, we help companies around the world become better employers. Our journey started in 2004 in Sweden. Today, Benify is a truly independent, flexible, and agile global technology company offering the market's leading global benefits and total rewards platform with more than 1,500 clients and 2 million users around the world. Our vision is a world where every employee knows their true value. Our mission is to deliver technology that helps great employers become exceptional ones.
We know that success is not a one-person show; we 're on this journey together, which means we succeed together. Benify has been certified as a great place to work according to the Great Place to Work® institute's international standard. We're proud of our culture and we're confident you will be too. In fact, thanks to our employees, Benify has also been named one of Sweden's 10 best places to work by Great Place to Work® two years in a row.
Are you a junior consultant looking to grow in your career? Or an established solution consultant looking for your next job role?
We are now looking for a Spanish speaking Solution Consultant from associate level to senior, to join our exciting journey towards world domination!
The Solution Consultant performs a crucial role in the success of any project. They act as the bridge between the client and the internal technical team. They are responsible for engaging with clients and providers alike to gather all relevant requirements needed to design a Benify best practice solution. The design process is a collaborative effort which the Solution Consultant coordinates within the cross-functional project team. It is then up to the Solution Consultant to guide the client and provider toward the Benify best practice solution.
The role involves acting as a subject matter expert on benefits technology and thereby the benefits market. The solution consultant will from time to time be expected to participate in sales opportunities, educate others internally, and be a stakeholder in product development initiatives.
As a Solution Consultant, you will:
• Lead calls with clients and benefit providers
• Review requirement specifications
• Guide the internal solution design process within your project team
• Document agreed solutions in our Functional Design specifications
• Create and manage Jira tickets and take part in sprint planning
• Support the build and test process until the solution is fully rolled out
And you will do this by:
• Building and maintaining good working relations with internal stakeholders, clients, and suppliers
• Becoming the client's trusted advisor
• Being a team player
• Taking ownership of the solution being delivered
• Thinking logically when designing complete end-to-end process workflows
• Adhering to Benify best practice solution design
• Having a solution-oriented mindset
Do we have you on the hook yet? Great! Here's what we are looking for:
Requirements:
• Spanish and English speaking
• Enjoy problem-solving, working in teams, and taking initiative.
• Experience working in technical implementation projects
Nice to have: (But not a requirement) :
• Has benefits experience from either:
• Working for a Benefits Tech company
• Implementing Benefits Tech within your organisation
• Being a Tech-savvy individual in the benefits sector or a benefits professional within a Tech industry (e.g. within a SaaS company or Tech startup.)
What do we offer you?
At Benify, you get the opportunity to work at an organization where everyone contributes to our success, where everyone helps each other and has fun while doing it. We know that it is our employees who make Benify successful. We not only welcome your ideas, but we also encourage them. Your development is up to you - your initiative, drive, and curiosity are all key factors to your development at Benify, where the opportunities are limitless.
Being experts in benefits, we offer great perks, including access to our benefits platform, flexible working, company innovation days, and conferences. Not only that, but you'll also quickly become part of our incredible and collaborative culture!
Practical information
Location: Hybrid (2-3 days in the office) - In any of our European office locations : London, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Amsterdam, Munich, Vilnius, Copenhagen
Start: As soon as we find the right fit!
Extent: Full time, 100%
Sounds like a good match? Ready to make an impact? Great!
