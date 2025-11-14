Solution Architect to Tech Accelerator within Group Data Analytics & AI
Are you passionate about designing data models & flows, building solutions for database data marts, resolving data flow performance & integration challenges? Then this might be the opportunity for you
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be part of the functional team that supports Swedbank's and the Savings banks data warehouse (SDW) for analysis, control, follow-up and reporting.
Collaborate with stakeholders and other solution architects within Swedbank in designing sustainable and efficient architecture solutions.
Contribute to building high quality FinOps solutions specifically within Snowflake platform, this includes financial accountability to cloud data cost, monitoring usage and optimizing performance and allocated data warehouse sizing.
Guide engineers in design and implementation of architecture solutions.
Ensure that implementation follows best practices and is in accordance with developed solution architecture and standards.
Be an active member of the data warehouse architects community forums/meetings and your functional team.
Work within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).
What is needed in this role: Proven experience in design and implementation of BI/SDW solutions - data flows, data in/data out patterns, access solutions/patters, system integration, database set-up/data marts, test environments.
Expert in Data modelling & designing.
Knowledge of snowflake platform.
Data Platform Expertise in FinOps preferable snowflake.
Financial analysis and budgeting.
Expert in SQL & Query performance tuning.
Cloud storage & compute monitoring and tagging.
Governance & access control.
Cross functional collaboration and communication.
Continuous optimization mindset.
Excellent communication, presentation, and stakeholder management skills.
Being business oriented and striving for the solutions, which accelerate business value.
Strong team player with ability to proactively communicate, contribute and take decisions.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of the GDW and SDW Solution Architect community that jointly delivers key data services in the bank and play a critical role in fulfilling data demand towards our business stakeholders." Johan Stridsberg, your future leader
